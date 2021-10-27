HomeServe buys rival for £53m

Cable Drive

CET Structures is a digitally-enabled UK home emergency assistance business.

In combination with HomeServe UK, based in Walsall, they serve 4.9 million homes.

HomeServe has 1.6m customers, CET serves 3m policies and 300,000 customers are served through HomeServe’s existing home emergency assistance arrangement with Aviva.

In the last financial year the two businesses completed around 700,000 jobs, with a combined network of about 4,000 directly employed and contractor engineers.

CET, which has its headquarters at Castle Donington, Leicestershire, provides emergency plumbing, heating and electrics services to home insurance policy holders on behalf of leading consumer brands, via its digital claims handling and job management platform.

Ross Clemmow, HomeServe chief executive for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “CET has a leading market position and provides home emergency assistance for one in eight UK households. We are very impressed by the business, its customer partnerships and its digital capabilities, and there are exciting opportunities to develop the plumbing, heating and electrics services which are core to both of our operations.”

Group chief executive Richard Harpin said: “HomeServe’s UK business continues to deliver attractive returns and market leading service to our customers. The acquisition of CET represents a new avenue of growth closely aligned to our core business, as part of the UK team’s re-energised strategy to deliver growth through digitisation, improved marketing and new partnerships.”

Richard Thomas, senior investment director at Palatine, the previous owner of CET, commented: “The CET team have done an excellent job in growing the business through digitalisation, employee engagement and operational improvement. It’s been a pleasure partnering with the team and we wish them all the best on the next phase of their growth with HomeServe.”