Chambers urges Brexit support grants reintroduction

Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce is concerned that a British Chambers of Commerce survey has revealed that the recovery in export sales largely stalled in the three months to the end of September with many sectors across the UK facing difficulties in exporting goods due to the supply chain crisis as well as Brexit-related problems.

Robert Lawley, director of international trade for the Staffordshire Chambers,said: “Staffordshire businesses are mirroring the national bounce back in exports."

He said the chambers were processing more export documents than in pre-pandemic times.

“The number of customs declarations continues to increase month on month since we became a customs agent in January in order to support local businesses through the myriad of changes brought about by leaving the EU.

"Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce is currently the second busiest chamber across the whole network in terms of customs declarations.”

He said it was urging the reintroduction of the support grants in order to support the UK’s economic recovery from the pandemic.