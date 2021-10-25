Chambers urges Brexit support grants reintroduction

By John CorserStaffordshireBusinessPublished:

A group representing businesses in Staffordshire is calling for the Government to reintroduce Brexit support grants for small and medium-sized companies exporting to the EU.

Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce is concerned that a British Chambers of Commerce survey has revealed that the recovery in export sales largely stalled in the three months to the end of September with many sectors across the UK facing difficulties in exporting goods due to the supply chain crisis as well as Brexit-related problems.

Robert Lawley, director of international trade for the Staffordshire Chambers,said: “Staffordshire businesses are mirroring the national bounce back in exports."

He said the chambers were processing more export documents than in pre-pandemic times.

“The number of customs declarations continues to increase month on month since we became a customs agent in January in order to support local businesses through the myriad of changes brought about by leaving the EU.

"Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce is currently the second busiest chamber across the whole network in terms of customs declarations.”

He said it was urging the reintroduction of the support grants in order to support the UK’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

It also wants the Government to use its next spending review to provide stronger export finance. as well.

Business
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News