£7.7m industrial scheme for Dudley

How the new development will look

The business has been tasked by AEW with project managing the build process of a speculative development comprising of three distribution/industrial units and two terraces of trade/industrial units at Grazebrook Park on Peartree Lane.

Work on the development began last month.

Paul Wells, Head of Harris Lamb’s building consultancy team, said: “This speculative design and build programme is being carried out for AEW to address the region’s well-documented industrial stock shortage, and will provide a much-needed high-specification commercial scheme in the heart of the Midlands.

“We have been appointed to project manage this development from the initial feasibility and planning stages through to the management of the contract phase. Over the next eight months, we will work closely with contractors A&H Construction to complete a number of warehouses across three plots at the Peartree Lane site to suit a range of occupiers.

“The first plot will comprise of two units, 28,632 sq ft and 15,995 sq ft respectively, with the potential to be combined as one facility. Unit 1A will have three level access loading doors and 38 car parking spaces, while Unit 1B will have two level access loading doors and 19 parking spaces."

The warehouses will include first floor offices and a service yard..

The second plot will be occupied by a 39,224 sq ft distribution centre with two dock level loading doors, two level access loading doors,first floor offices and 69 dedicated car parking spaces.

There will also be five smaller units set across two terraces, with a total floor plate of 18,932 sq ft.

All sites will include dedicated electrical vehicle charging points.

Charles D’Auncey, head of Harris Lamb’s commercial agency team, is marketing the scheme, and said: “This is a very welcome development for the region. There has been a dearth of industrial stock throughout the Black Country for some years, and this high-specification scheme will address that.

“Grazebrook Park is a secure, well-managed estate in an established industrial area providing excellent access links throughout the Midlands and to the motorway network. With this scheme offering trade counter units prominently located to the front of the park, as well as larger units for manufacturing and warehousing, this will go a significant way to meet the pent-up demand within the region.

“We anticipate a swift take-up of the buildings, which are available on a leasehold basis on negotiable terms.”