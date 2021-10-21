Ladder for the Black Country: Hundreds of apprenticeships on offer

Juniper Training

The campaign, supported by the Black Country Skills Factory, is working hard with a a range of training partners to fill the vacancies and improve the numbers applying.

One of the partners is Juniper Training, who currently have more than 100 traineeship and apprenticeship vacancies, working with a multitude of leading employers across a variety of sectors. These include digital marketing, childcare, hair and beauty, animal care and engineering.

Samantha Broomhall, Juniper's head of business development, said: "Apprenticeships are a fantastic opportunity for young people to acquire the skills, knowledge, qualifications and importantly the experience that employers are looking for – to secure a career in a sector they choose.

"Apprenticeships are the vocational equivalent of college or sixth form and some of the benefits of choosing an apprenticeship include; no student debt, gaining real work experience whilst studying, earning a wage and having access to employment benefits such as holiday and sick pay. Young people have been significantly impacted by the pandemic and we would encourage young people themselves to really consider apprenticeships as their next step and for parents/carers, family, friends, schools and other agencies working with young people to signpost to apprenticeships."