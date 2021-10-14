Aldi reveals locations for new Black Country stores as part of expansion drive

Aldi is looking for locations across Staffordshire to open new stores

The supermarket chain has pledged to open 100 new stores across the UK and invest £1.3 billion by 2023 in a bid to further grow its retail estate, as it continues to push ahead with plans to open an average of one new branch a week.

The areas in the Black Country and Staffordshire where it is currently looking for sites include:

Aldridge

Bilston

Bloxwich

Cannock

Cheslyn Hay/Great Wyrley

Codsall

Cradley Heath

Dudley

Lichfield

Merry Hill

Penkridge

Sedgley

Stourbridge

Walsall

Walsall Wood

Wednesbury

Wolverhampton

Wombourne

Aldi, which now has more than 920 stores across the UK, is searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development.

The supermarket says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Aldi will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers – with over 60 per cent of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.