Half year sales up 19.5pc for Angling Direct

Revenue for the group, which has shops in Halesowen and Willenhall, was up from £32.1 million in the first half of 2020 to £38.4m.

Chief executive Andy Torrance said: “We are pleased to have delivered a robust financial performance in the first half of the year, building on the operational and strategic progress made last year. These results demonstrate that the increasingly efficient, market leading omni-channel nature of the company’s trading platform, combined with its strong balance sheet, ensures it is well placed to serve customers across all channels as it emerges from the challenges of the Covid 19 pandemic."