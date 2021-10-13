Half year sales up 19.5pc for Angling Direct

Fishing tackle retailer Angling Direct saw sales grow 19.5 per cent in the six months to the end of July.

Angling Direct has seen sales grow in the first half of 2021

Revenue for the group, which has shops in Halesowen and Willenhall, was up from £32.1 million in the first half of 2020 to £38.4m.

Online sales were up 3.2 per cent to £18.5m with in-shop sales ahead 40.1 per cent to £19.9m.

Angling Direct's pre-tax profit figure soared 174.2 per cent from £1.4m to £3.7m.

Chief executive Andy Torrance said: “We are pleased to have delivered a robust financial performance in the first half of the year, building on the operational and strategic progress made last year. These results demonstrate that the increasingly efficient, market leading omni-channel nature of the company’s trading platform, combined with its strong balance sheet, ensures it is well placed to serve customers across all channels as it emerges from the challenges of the Covid 19 pandemic."

Angling Direct has a network of 39 retail stores across the UK. It currently sells more than 20,000 fishing tackle products.

