Despite the challenges faced by the manufacturing sector in recent years, particularly as a result of Brexit and Covid-19, MSC has continued to prosper.

It is committed to supporting manufacturers to strengthen their businesses and secure their competitiveness in an increasingly interrupted global marketplace.

MSC in Pacific Avenue, Wednesbury, is aiming to provide up to 50 opportunities for people to join over the next 12 to 18 months.

The fast-growing distribution firm is built around innovation and is committed to British manufacturing.

Penny Davies, human resources director at MSC Industrial Supply Co, said: “Supporting manufacturers to strengthen their businesses is what propels MSC forward, and we’re proud to have continued to do that even while navigating the recent pandemic and implications arising from Brexit.

"It’s been a tough couple of years for the sector, but we’ve remained focused on helping businesses to build back stronger and more resilient. Everything from our Brexit Readiness Group through to our quick response to Covid-19 has helped this and enabled us to maintain a thriving working environment for our people and a high standard of service for each of our customers.

“Whatever the challenge, we always do what we set out to, by taking challenges and transforming them into opportunities. It’s testament to this approach that we’ve continued to grow – and now we’re laying the foundations for future success by supporting our leaders in developing and maintaining a thriving cultural environment. For those who are passionate about the manufacturing industry, the future is exciting, and we’re thrilled to be leading the way and growing our team by a further 20 per cent.”

MSC has built its business around its people. Centered around an ethos of ‘Built To Make You Better’, every member of the MSC team is supported to constantly learn, develop and grow – fuelling their passion for the industry and expanding their expertise. This commitment to its team recently saw MSC receive a ‘world class’ three-star accreditation from Best Companies, recognising the business as a leader in workplace engagement.