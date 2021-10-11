HomeServe adds gas service business

APG operates in the Preston area

APG, which has 30 staff and operates out of its base in Bamber Bridge, will continue to trade as it currently does and under its own brand.

Richard Shepherd, Walsall-based home assistance group HomeServe’s managing director of installations, said: “We’re delighted that APG has become part of the HomeServe family. They are a strong and profitable local company with a reputation for excellent customer care, trustworthiness, and reliability all of which mirror our HomeServe values. I'm confident they will be a great addition to our stable.

“APG is the second domestic heating business we’ve acquired recently, the first being Aqua Plumbing and Heating based in Lymington. They bring an established brand, regional knowledge, reputation, and their own successful way of doing business, and all of this, in line with our strategy, we want to see continue”."

APG was founded by Peter Gerrard 20 years ago and in that time has become well-established in the Preston and Ribble Valley areas with a strong and loyal customer base.