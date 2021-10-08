The firm provides 15,000 school meals a day

The head of one of the region’s biggest school catering companies SIPS Education said it has been in discussions with its principle suppliers to mitigate the effects of fuel, food and driver shortages on schools.

West Bromwich-based SIPS serves more than 15,000 fresh and healthy meals every day and around two million a year to youngsters across the Black Country and wider West Midlands.

Chief executive Brian Cape said: “Unfortunately, we are not immune to the current fuel and logistics challenges, and the current thinking is that it is likely that the industry will continue to be affected by these issues for several months.

“We had an informative meeting with one of our largest suppliers, where they updated us on the issues arising across the food industry. These include a shortage of personnel, particularly HGV drivers, but also warehouse and production staff; market conditions which remain unpredictable, with large fluctuations in demand causing problems for suppliers; the lingering effects of the ‘pingdemic’ and related Covid-secure workplaces, which have caused a backlog in production.

“With that in mind, we’ve been working hard on continuity plans to ensure no pupil misses out. Children are at the heart of everything we do, and a healthy, balanced and nutritious meal at lunchtime is a fundamental part of the school day.”

Its contingency measures include identifying a range of pre-agreed suitable alternatives in case of shortages in particular product lines. This will help suppliers to keep the ordering and distribution process as smooth and speedy as possible

Where appropriate and in line with its HACCP (hazardous analysis critical control point) procedures, gradually increasing SIPS’ own 'stores' of key ingredients and products to help to address unexpected supply and delivery issues in the short term

Agreeing and identifying a variety of additional suppliers for certain product lines, where this has been possible