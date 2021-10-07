Ladder for the Black Country: Help to Grow Your Own

Kevin Davis opens the Millennium Point event

The Black Country Business Festival webinar Grow Your Own is on Friday October 15 from 9am to 9.45am.

To register to take part go to bcbf-2021.ticketleap.com/grow-your-own

During the webinar, the Ladder team will share knowledge and expertise designed to develop a high performing workforce ready for today’s challenges and the challenges of tomorrow.

There will be information on apprenticeships and traineeships, accredited training and programmes available from Level 2 to degree level apprenticeships,

Taking the theme Business Growth, Grow Your Own will concentrate on solutions for the development of new skills for current employees to cope with the demands of bouncing back from the pandemic and Brexit.

The aim is to help businesses invest in the development of their current workforce through training, making use of local and national strategies and maximising the funding streams available.

Following the presentation, a team of industry specialists will be sharing their experiences and addressing questions.

* Kevin Davisas chairman of the Ladder Foundation, opened the National Apprenticeship School Leavers Event and Conference that took place on October 1 at Millennium Point, Birmingham.