Volunteers picking grapes at Halfpenny Green Vineyard

Aldi has pledged to invest £1.3 billion over the next two years in a bid to further accelerate its rapid expansion across the UK, after it delivered record sales of £13.5 billion in 2020.

The plans will see Aldi open 100 new stores and develop new and expanded distribution centres by 2023, creating thousands of additional jobs.

It will also create new opportunities for British suppliers including Halfpenny Green as they continue to grow and improve with the supermarket.

The Bobbington-based winery began its partnership with Aldi last month to supply the supermarket with its multi award-winning white and red wines for Aldi’s Specially Selected range.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Despite 2020 being an extremely challenging year, we continued to gain even more customers, with more than 60 per cent of households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“As a result, we are excited to announce further investment plans, which will not only provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value, but will also lead to additional jobs and investment for our supplier partners.”

Clive Vickers, Managing Director at Halfpenny Green, said: “Whilst our partnership with Aldi is in its early stages, the team has been incredibly supportive of us since we launched our products into stores for the first time. We have exciting plans over the next year to develop the partnership, and look forward to continuing to work with a retailer that is so clearly focussed on investing in UK suppliers.”

Aldi, which sources its entire core range of fresh meat, eggs, milk, butter and cream from British suppliers, said it spent an extra £1 billion with UK companies last year, taking its total to £9 billion, reaffirming its commitment to buy British wherever possible.