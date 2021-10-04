Business festival to raise Black Country's profile

Attending the opening of Black Country Business Festival (left-right) chief executive of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce are Corin Crane, chief executive and principal of Resonance Rick Benton and Merry Hill centre manager Jon Poole.

Black Country Chamber of Commerce chief executive Corin Crane said the region had had a "really tough 18 months" and warned: "We have got a tough 12 months coming up."

The programme of 80 events runs until October 15 and the launch took place in the Resonance music institute at the Waterfront, Brierley Hill.

Mr Crane said the festival would celebrate the best of the Black Country.

"It is an area with so much potential and so much brilliant stuff taking place," he added.

Mr Crane said it had been quite a journey from the first festival and over the last four years thousands of people had enjoyed hundreds of festival events.

Resonance chief executive and principal Rick Benton said the institute was delighted to host the launch and was keen to play its part in the cultural and economic regeneration of the Black Country.

He said it was really proud to be part of the continuing rich musical history of the region which had seen bands like Led Zeppelin and The Wonder Stuff have Black Country roots.

One of the Resonance students Kyle Leach played songs as part of the launch.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said the Black Country had to look forward as things opened up.

"As we come out of pandemic there are real opportunities for our most innovative businesses and I know the Black Country will step forward in an incredible way."

Merry Hill shopping centre manager Jon Poole explained how a £50 million investment in the centre including in leisure facilities would contribute to the recovery of the Black Country.

"Merry Hill's potential is bigger than any other shopping centre of its size in the country. Further investment will bring more jobs," he said.

Axl Barber and Tom Burden of Wolverhampton-based RightBox explained how they had started their business offering a digital market place for cardboard packaging in the midst of the pandemic and were helping Black Country businesses save money on packaging.

"I can't believe how far we have come. The opportunities are out there," said Mr Burden.

Steve Homer, chief executive of AER Presents, who will manage Wolverhampton Civic Hall and Wulfrun Hall when it reopens after a major revamp next year, said the venue should be second to none.

"The future is looking really good for use and Wolverhampton once we get reopened.

"We are going to be looking to get these venues back on the map as one of the prime venues in the country," he added.