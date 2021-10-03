Free workshop places for BAME business founders

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) made the offer which will cover a series of topics – including how to create a better online presence.

And after taking the courses, it is hoped the business owners will know how to develop a better understanding of their customer profile and journey, as well as how to make their business stand out from their competitors.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, former managing director of John Lewis, said: "Even despite the pandemic the West Midlands remains one of the leading areas in the country for start-ups, with some of our best success stories coming from diverse backgrounds.

“But if we want to keep up our momentum we need to ensure that business owners are being given the support they need to flourish. That’s why we are running these workshops to help small businesses owners from Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic backgrounds improve their skills to help their enterprises flourish and ultimately make an important contribution to the wider West Midlands economy.”

Fifty places are on offer and the classes will start on October 19 and will run until December 7. On the final day each start up owner will use their new knowledge to deliver a professional business pitch in front of a panellist.

Professor Monder Ram OBE, director of the Centre for Research in Ethnic Minority Entrepreneurship at Aston University, said “It’s excellent to see expert ‘hands-on’ support being provided to the region’s Black and ethnic minority businesses. We know that they contribute upwards of £25 billion to the economy. Black and ethnic minority businesses are also more productive, growth-oriented and likely to trade internationally than their white counterparts. These qualities will be much needed as the region and country seeks to ‘build back better’.