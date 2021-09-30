Work on engineering company’s new Black Country headquarters moves forward

Gerard Ludlow from Stoford, Nick Oakley at FDC, James Morris MP, David Harbon from Sandvik Coromant, Andy Street and Angus Huntley from Stoford

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street visited the site of the new headquarters, off Manor Way, in Halesowen, to see project which will create a new, high-tech innovation hub for metal cutting.

Sandvik Coromant employees, currently based in an old office and warehouse located elsewhere on the company's existing site in Manor Way, will transfer over the to the new 18,000 square-foot, sustainable headquarters once it is completed by developer Stoford at the end of 2022.

The old buildings will then be demolished and the land, subject to planning permission, redeveloped for housing.

The investment is the latest from WMCA's devolved housing and regeneration programme which is providing new homes, jobs and commercial floorspace across the West Midlands, helping the region's economic recovery from Covid-19.

Mr Street said: "Sandvik Coromant has a rich history based in the Black Country, and I am really pleased that the WMCA has been able to put its cash on the table to help that story continue.

"Not only is this another brilliant example of how the WMCA prioritises brownfield land for regeneration to create new local jobs, but it also shows how serious we are about tackling the climate emergency and reaching our #WM2041 goal.

"Sustainable developments are key to making this happen, and with its solar panels, EV charging points, and rainwater harvesting technology, Sandvik Coromant’s new headquarters is exactly the kind of sustainable design we need.”

During the visit, Mr Street heard how in addition to providing the work space, the new headquarters will also act as a hub for manufacturing innovation and customer interactions, forming part of the established Sandvik Coromant Center global network.

David Harbon, UK sales director at Sandvik Coromant, said: "The facility revamp has been a long time coming. While we found our current space was no longer suitable for our needs, this new facility will be fully future-proofed.

“Not only will the cutting-edge, eco-friendly site offer an elevated experience for our UK staff, but we are transforming the site into more than just an office space. Customers, both current and future, will be able to immerse themselves into the Sandvik Coromant experience, and will receive a world-leading level of support. Our ambition is to create a true innovation hub for metal cutting in the UK.”