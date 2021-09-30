Walsall Leather

Performance Through People has partnered with The Worshipful Saddlers' Company Charitable Fund with a mission to reignite young people's interest in the leather industry by launching Walsall Festival of Leather at The Walsall Leather Skills Centre, The Bridge from November 15 to 19.

The week will be an opportunity for schools to visit the leather academy in Walsall and participate in leatherwork activities. A huge social media campaign will promote current leatherwork apprentices within their workplace and inviting former apprentices to share their experiences with the next generation.

The week will be concluded with an awards ceremony to celebrate the first young leather craftsperson of the year.

The award is open to all Walsall leatherwork company employees who are aged between 16 and 29-years-old, who have demonstrated passion for the industry, dedication, ambition, drive and commitment, paired with excellent practical application of their skills and knowledge.

A guest of honour will be in attendance to support the event.

Schools will be invited to bring students on November 15 and 16.