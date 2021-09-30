Ladder for the Black Country: Leather careers in the spotlight at festival

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Walsall is world famous when it comes to saddlery and leatherwork heritage and is home to more saddle makers and leather craftsmen than anywhere else in Northern Europe. The latest generation of leather workers uses skills that can be traced back to the 16th Century.

Walsall Leather
Walsall Leather

Ladder for Black Country partner Performance Through People has partnered with The Worshipful Saddlers’ Company Charitable Fund with a mission to reignite young people’s interest in the leather industry by launching Walsall Festival of Leather at The Walsall Leather Skills Centre, The Bridge from November 15 to 19.

The week will be an opportunity for schools to visit the leather academy in Walsall and participate in leatherwork activities. A huge social media campaign will promote current leatherwork apprentices within their workplace and inviting former apprentices to share their experiences with the next generation.

The week will be concluded with an awards ceremony to celebrate the first young leather craftsperson of the year.

The award is open to all Walsall leatherwork company employees who are aged between 16 and 29-years-old, who have demonstrated passion for the industry, dedication, ambition, drive and commitment, paired with excellent practical application of their skills and knowledge.

A guest of honour will be in attendance to support the event.

Schools will be invited to bring students on November 15 and 16.

If you would like further information about the festival or to book a place email info@ptp-training.co.uk

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News