Cera has filled 10,000 jobs during the pandemic to bolster the social care sector.

It is one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies after being launched less than five years ago. It has Homecare4u offices in Brierley Hill, Kidderminster and Wolverhampton, and also has a Stoke-on-Trent office covering Staffordshire.

It reached its initial goal of filling 10,000 jobs during the pandemic by the end of 2021 several months ahead of schedule.

The 5,000 new roles are mainly in frontline healthcare services such as carers and nurses, but Cera is also seeking to recruit professionals across operations, technology, finance and data.

Cera is offering professional carers a new £500 ‘Golden Hello Bonus’ which also applies to those who have joined the company since late August.

Applicants for professional carer roles do not need to hold specific skills or qualifications to apply for an advertised role as the the company’s technology enables the firm to train, certify and deploy new carers in a matter of days.

Co-founder and chief executive Dr Ben Maruthappu said: “At the start of the pandemic, we set out to solve two of the most pressing issues facing the UK. Firstly, we wanted to reduce pressures placed on the NHS due to the pandemic by bringing more talent into the care sector and, secondly, we wanted to offer jobs to thousands of people to help counter the unemployment crisis, allowing them to retrain and gain fulfilling careers in healthcare.

“We’re enormously proud of the role we’ve been able to play thus far. However, this is just the beginning - in the short-term we plan to grow Cera further, and bring an additional 5,000 new professionals into the health and social care sector during a period of unprecedented pressure.”

Cera delivers more than 40,000 healthcare visits to older and vulnerable people up and down the country every single day.

It has overseen more than 10 million healthcare visits since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.