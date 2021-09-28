Sales and profits improve for Andrews Sykes

Heating and air conditioning group Andrews Sykes saw growth in both sales and profits for the first six months of 2021.

The Wolverhampton-based group's revenue grew from £33.4 million a year before to £35.6m.

Pre-tax profit improved from £7.2m to £7.5m.

Chairman Tony Murray said Andrews Sykes' trading continues to be resilient as sectors in which it traded showed ongoing demand, despite the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group's main hire and sales businesses in Europe all reported improved revenues in the period.

Revenue at Andrews Sykes Hire in the UK improved by 6.1 per cent compared with the same period in 2020.

Andrews Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, the UK air conditioning installation business, was particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic as engineers were not allowed access to certain customer sites in order to carry out their work.

Whilst revenue increased 20.5 per cent in the period compared to the first six months of 2020, it still remains 34.5 per cent lower than the corresponding period in 2019.

Mr Murray said; "Management remains optimistic that the business will continue to improve as the economy recovers fully but are mindful that we live in uncertain times and circumstances can change very quickly."

