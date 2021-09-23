Cody Harper

He saw himself becoming his own boss, with the freedom to work how and when he chose.

However, an apprenticeship has turned out as the best way Cody could have established himself as a digital communications professional. After completing his Level 3 apprenticeship with NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, he now has a role as a creative communications assistant.

This involves him being able to use digital design, written, video and photography technical skills across the group’s website and social media.

“Apprenticeships have been a massive surprise for me,” Cody added. “I never thought I would ever work in an office. I expected it to be restrictive. It turns out to be the opposite if you make a role into something you want it to be.”

Cody studied his apprenticeship through Walsall College, which is a longstanding partner of The Ladder for the Black Country.

He achieved an overall distinction grade for his qualification. In addition, he expanded his job role in a way that led to him working more independently and contributing more actively to projects such as the building of a new website.

He is also taking more responsibility for the production of videos for staff and external audiences.