Ten Entertainment enjoys most successful summer ever

The group, which has 46 family entertainment centres including at Dudley, Stafford and Telford, has marked record sales since it reopened after England’s third Covid lockdown.

The firm said it had seen 22.5 per cent sales growth in the six weeks from May 17. Like-for-like sales in the 11 weeks since June 27 were up 42 per cent, the company said in its half year results published on Wednesday.

The business was closed for the first 20 weeks of the half-year period, in which total sales reached £10.6 million, compared to £22.5 million for the first half of 2020.

But the operator said it was buoyed by reopening trade and had enjoyed its most successful summer trading period ever, thanks to Brits going on staycations while international travel rules remained.

Looking ahead, four significant refurbishments are to be complete by December and a further four new centres are planned for 2022.

The group added it is well positioned to withstand further closures or lockdowns should they be necessary.

CEO Graham Blackwell said: “I am extremely proud of our teams, who have worked under challenging circumstances to deliver this record-breaking period of trading and I want to express my sincere thanks to everyone who has helped deliver this remarkable performance.

"I’m delighted to see our centres so busy again, with happy staff and customers. It is great to see our investment in people and our centres paying off, with our most successful ever summer.

"We are now 100 per cent focused on the future, returning to our strategy of growth through acquisitions and internal investment. We will commence some new developments over the coming months, as well as transforming our customer proposition in four of our busiest family entertainment centres across the UK.