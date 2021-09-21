Ed Siddall-Jones of commercial property agents Siddall Jones with Kevin Bridgewater, managing director of Lodge Cottrell

Lodge Cottrell has brought together its three operations in Halesowen, Cradley Heath and Burton upon Trent under one roof at Unit 2 Sandwell Green, Oldbury.

With over 10,000 sq ft of space split 50-50 between warehousing and offices the unit provides a central base fit for the company’s needs as it moves into the future.

Lodge Cottrell has been supplying environmental air pollution control equipment for more than a century, serving power generators and other industries, with more than 4,500 installations worldwide.

Led by managing director Kevin Bridgewater, the company employs a core team of 35, expanding to as many as 200 agency staff during peak periods.

Mr Bridgewater explained: “Due to market forces and how the company has evolved and diversified over several years, we decided to take a golden opportunity and source a larger, suitably configured base for our various activities.

“We are delighted to announce that with immediate effect we have consolidated our various operations and are now under one roof in our new premises at 2 Wharfside, Rounds Green Road, Oldbury.”

He added: “We had our headquarters in an office block in Halesowen, a site at Burton and warehousing at Old Hill in Cradley Heath. It made sense to bring us all together on one site that would take us into the next 100 years.

“We needed somewhere with a specific 50-50 split between warehouse space and offices – premises that tend to be in short supply. I had worked with Ed Siddall-Jones when we moved into Halesowen and Old Hill 10 years ago and immediately got in touch to find a suitable new base for Lodge Cottrell.

“It has been a challenging process but, throughout that, Ed has been incredibly supportive of the company. He recognised what we wanted somewhere prestigious and worked tirelessly to help us make it a reality."

The company has taken a 10-year lease on the 10,463 sq ft Unit 2 on Rounds Green Road in a £65,000 per annum deal brokered by Siddall Jones.

With a minimum eaves height of 6.5m, the unit provides 5,200 sq ft of warehouse space with similar sized, good quality offices across two floors. As well as an ample loading area it has generous separate car parking to the side and rear.

As well as legacy customers in industry and producing energy from coal and fuel oil, the company has expanded into new technologies such as biomass and energy-from-waste, building on Its historic legacy.

The Lodge Fume Deposit Company was founded in Birmingham in 1913 by Professor Sir Oliver Lodge, who in 1883 invented the electrostatic precipitation method of removing dust particles still used today. The company name changed to Lodge Cottrell in 1922. The company is owned and highly supported by its long-standing parent, KC Green Holdings, a large conglomerate based in South Korea focussing upon its green credentials.

Ed Siddall-Jones, managing director of Siddall Jones, said: “This modern unit on the Sandwell Green industrial estate – part of Oldbury’s wider commercial area – was clearly ideal for Lodge Cottrell’s needs.

“It provides the space to bring together the operations from the three existing sites and will provide the prestigious platform the company needs as it moves into the future, building on its historic past.”

Colliers acted for the landlord of the Sandwell Green unit.

