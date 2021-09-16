Wolverhampton warehouse development will create hundreds of jobs and 'relight' city

An aerial view of the Tata Steel site in Wolverhampton where new units could be built. Photo: UMC Architects

Delighted regeneration bosses said the proposal by Schroder UK Real Estate Fund to build four industrial units on the existing Tata Steel site, which it owns, off Steelpark Way, will help “relight” the city.

Wolverhampton Council planners this week approved the application, which was submitted earlier this year.

The brownfield land has previously been used for ‘open air’ storage but the company said the redevelopment would create more than 19,100 square metres of commercial floorspace and create 248 new jobs.

Planning agents UMC Architects said: “The development of this site will result in a well designed, high quality scheme that is an asset to the area, and will provide a desirable development.

“It is anticipated that the scheme will act as a catalyst for new jobs and bring welcome investment to the local community.

“The development represents an investment to the area and will help to promote and support employment growth and stimulate economic regeneration to the area, cohesive with regional and local aspirations.”

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for City Economy, said: “This development will deliver major industrial units in our city and in turn new jobs and opportunities.

An artist impression of proposed new units at Tata Steel in Wolverhampton. Photo: UMC Architects

“It shows investment in Wolverhampton remains strong and that is critical to our recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and relighting our city.

“Wolverhampton is the ideal location in the heart of the country for industry to thrive, with enviable connectivity to the rest of the West Midlands and beyond.”

After granting approval, planning officer Phillip Walker said: “This site is an allocated employment site and as such the principle of the proposed development is acceptable.

“The proposals will bring jobs and investments which will assist with the regeneration of the City of Wolverhampton.

“The design, including scale and visual appearance of the buildings and proposed infrastructure is in keeping with the character and appearance of the surrounding built and natural development.

“The buildings by virtue of their position, scale and appearance, would be unlikely to have a detrimental impact upon surrounding residential occupiers.

“The application is supported by acceptable noise surveys which demonstrates that noise and impact of the development, including upon surrounding residential occupiers would be acceptable.