HomeServe to create 34 jobs at Walsall base

HomeServe is taking on customer service representatives and engineers

Applicants are sought for 34 customer service representative roles at its Cable Drive headquarters in Walsall.

HomeServe provides nationwide emergency cover for a range of home repairs services including plumbing and heating.

Kasia Klunduk, head of recruitment at HomeServe, said: “Over the past 18 months we’ve been with our customers every step of the way, and we stand ready to create even more jobs to continue to support them.

“The customer representative roles at our Walsall head office offer the chance to be part of a highly rated team, focusing on customers’ needs to keep their lives moving.”

Almost 70 new engineer roles are also being created, with qualified gas engineers, plumbers and electricians invited to apply for positions covering areas including the West Midlands, East Midlands, North West, South East and Greater London.

Kasia added: “We’re committed to making HomeServe a diverse and inclusive workplace, with a strong culture of mutual support and empowerment to encourage our peoples' career development.

“Both customer service and engineer roles are now open for applications, and we invite anyone and everyone who might be interested to get in touch to find out more.”