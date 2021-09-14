Jobs boost as Aldridge brick factory set to double production

The entrance to Ibstock Atlas Factory in Stubbers Green Road, Aldridge. Photo: Google

Ibstock Brick Ltd has been given the go-ahead by Walsall Council planners to extend its Atlas Factory building and stockyard on Stubbers Green Road in Aldridge.

The development means the company will more than double its annual production of bricks from 40 million to 105 million.

Ibstock bosses said the expansion will result in 32 new highly-skilled jobs being created to boost the existing 20 employee team at the site.

They also said the scheme will support the drive to build more homes to meet need in Walsall and across the West Midlands.

As well as extending the existing factory and stockyard, a new exhaust stack and scrubber will be installed while other works including widening and improving access, landscaping and changes to car parking facilities will be carried out.

Andrew Craddock, manufacturing development director, said: “We are committed to our ongoing development and work within the Walsall area both on Stubbers Green and Brick Yard Road.

“Ibstock has a long history in the area and we’re committing to supporting employment and economic growth.

“This project supports further employment opportunities and significant increase in the local economy circa £8m of spend on secondary goods and support services relating to the factory.

“We see this as a critical development for supporting housing needs within the local area and reducing the environmental impact of bringing bricks from a long distance.”

Committee member Adam Hicken said: “This will be hopefully a very successful scheme with highly paid jobs and I think in the current climate we have to welcome that.”