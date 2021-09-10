Alex Yeates and Jasmine Wilson at the spooky store

Following a successful spell at the centre over the last two years, Halloween House has now added more than 2,000 sq ft of retail space, transforming the unit into a megastore for its third appearance at the centre.

It stocks spooky costumes, horror mask, make-up and home decorations.

The new megastore also includes a selection of large, animated props – and shoppers can spot some of their favourite horror movie characters in an eerie graveyard set-up in store.

Halloween House is on the upper mall near Next and joins more than 11 new stores that have opened at Merry Hill this year, including the world’s oldest and largest toy retailer Hamleys.

Sandra Vucak, co-manager at Halloween House, said: “We are so excited to mark our third year at Merry Hill by opening our biggest ever store. At Halloween House it's all about spreading Halloween joy to everyone who enters our doors.

“We have already welcomed customers who have travelled from all over the UK to visit us, which we’re really proud of as the store becomes a leading seasonal destination shop.”

Jon Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, added: “We are thrilled to welcome back Halloween House, which has become an annual highlight for our regular shoppers and visitors who travel from all over the West Midlands and beyond.

“We have even more new brands opening at the centre over the coming months and with the first-phase of our relaunch starting soon, the future for Merry Hill continues to look bright.”