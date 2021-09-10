A previous school leavers' event

The National Apprenticeship and School Leavers Event and Conference is taking place on Friday, October 1 at Millennium Point in Birmingham.

The event, which runs from 9.30am to 4pm, already has more than 7,000 of students registered to attend and is designed to inspire the next generation with apprenticeship, traineeship, T level and retraining opportunities and will offer quality advice, guidance and support.

The event will allow students to have quality face to face time with employers and training providers. Organisations will have the opportunity to inspire young people to consider apprenticeships and other career options as their route into work.

The event will feature a host of employers including Openreach, The Apprenticeship Works, Cognassist, The Navy, Sandwell College, Nova Training and The NHS as well as many more.

Businesses will be on hand to talk face-to-face about their apprenticeships and career options.

School students from year 10 upwards, college leavers, sixth formers, parents and carers and individuals are all welcome to come along to the free event.

As well as more than 60 exhibitors, there will be a series of free to attend conferences by top UK employers at the event – enriching the experience by learning even more information about careers choices and apprenticeships.

Rob Colbourne, managing director of PTP Training and one of the founder members of the Ladder initiatives, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals to find out more about apprenticeships and programmes that lead to employment through the apprenticeship brand. The recent pandemic has resulted in a lack of information advice and guidance to many students or unemployed adults regarding apprenticeship opportunities with small, medium and large employers, which means there are currently thousands of employed vacancies unfilled that could literally change people’s lives. I’m very hopeful this event will match individuals and employers which can only help the region move forward.”