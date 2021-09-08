Ryanair extends flights from Birmingham

File photo dated 8/1/2007 of Ryanair aircraft at Stansted Airport. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday December 18, 2009. Low-cost airline Ryanair said today it had pulled out of talks with Boeing over a potential multibillion-dollar order for up to 200 new aircraft. The decision will result in a major change in strategy for the airline, which has no plans to reopen discussions with other aircraft manufacturers. See PA story CITY Ryanair. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

It takes the number of routes the airline operates from the airport to 28.

It will now be flying to Bergamo, Lisbon, Bucharest, Shannon, Turin and Vilnius and to celebrate, Ryanair has launched a £19.99 seat sale for travel until the end of November, which must be booked by midnight on September 10 on www.Ryanair.com

Ryanair’s director of commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “Ryanair remains committed to re-building the UK’s tourism industry and strengthening connectivity as Ryanair continues to grow in Europe and travel returns to pre-pandemic level. As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 Boeing 737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this winter, we are delighted to announce these six new routes from Birmingham this winter."