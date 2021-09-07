Two city enterprises highlighted in national celebration of small business

Rachel Brown, founder of Chakra Kids

Small Biz 100 is highlighting 100 companies, one a day, on the run up to Small Business Saturday on December 4, and Chakra Kids and Mercia Food Hub have both been chosen to appear.

The initiative, now in its ninth year, celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to shop local and support businesses in their communities.

This year it is calling on the nation to share a big thank you with small firms to recognise their vital role throughout the pandemic.

When they are featured, each of the 100 businesses receive exposure on Small Business Saturday's social media channels and website and through the media.

Chakra Kids, which uses holistic methods to empower primary aged children to manage their emotions and self-belief, is being featured on Tuesday September 14.

Founder Rachel Brown said: “I am honoured and incredibly excited to be part of Small Biz 100 2021.

"It offers such a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of my business and children’s mental health.

“I am here to change children’s lives for the better, to see them smile, to hear them say 'I am amazing' and Small Biz 100, through support, networking and the many promotional opportunities offered, be that press articles, interviews or any other form of advertising, will enable me to get my message out into the world, step into the next level and impact as many children as possible, which I believe is more important than ever following the pandemic.”

Mercia Food Hub, an online farmers’ market, is being featured on October 29.

Founder and owner Ruth Redgate, said: “To be selected as part of this year’s Small Biz 100 is an honour.

"Celebrating small businesses is a huge part of what I do.

"Giving them our support is vital – not only to keep them going, but also for the value they bring to the local communities they serve.

“The opportunity to be showcased will make all the difference to my own business, giving it the chance to grow and further develop along with my suppliers.

"Being part of Small Biz 100 means sharing the space and opportunity with other amazing businesses, showing exactly how diverse our economy is, and it gives the younger generation the chance to see the potential, to find out what else they could do, and maybe even encourage them to start their own business.”

Ruth Redgate, founder and owner of Mercia Food Hub

Councillor Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, said: “Our district’s small businesses are vital, providing employment and boosting the local economy.

“It's fantastic to see two of our local small businesses chosen for this national campaign.

"It’s especially pleasing that one of the businesses we helped through a start-up grant, Chakra Kids, is included in the 100.

"We’re proud that a business we’ve invested in has been highlighted in this way.

“A huge congratulations to both Chakra Kids and Mercia Food Hub and I am sure everyone will take the opportunity to find out more about them.”