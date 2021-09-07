Strong growth continues for Victoria

Victoria Carpets in Kidderminster

Ahead of its annual general meeting Victoria issued a trading statement saying year-to-date revenue was up more than 70 per cent on last year.

Trading was continuing to be solid, with consumers continuing to invest in their homes and commercial demand for flooring returning.

Excluding acquisitions sales are 50 per cent up on a like-for-like basis and more than 50 per cent ahead of the same period in 2019 before the pandemic.

This is despite the extended and ongoing lockdowns in Australia which have materially affected sales in that division, which normally makes up around 15 per cent of group revenues.

The group, which makes carpets in Kidderminster, said inflationary pressures on raw materials experienced earlier in the year have abated

Victoria continues to be involved in active negotiations on several high quality, value-creating acquisition opportunities, and has the capital in place to execute them.