600 new warehouse jobs to support Screwfix growth

The Screwfix distribution centre in Stafford

The trade tools, accessories and hardware products business, which has 724 stores, is recruiting for warehouse roles at two distribution centres in Stafford and Lichfield

The recruitment drive comes after Screwfix saw its online sales soar by 146 per cent due to the boom in DIY and home improvements during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new full-time jobs are mainly available at Prologis Park in Stafford and at Prologis Park Fradley, near Lichfield, and including forklift truck and lorry driving and picking positions.

Screwfix's logistics partner Wincanton is leading the recruitment drive.

Wincanton opened the 128,000 sq ft distribution centre at Prologis Park last year to support its customer's continuing business growth.

The supply chain partner operates five Staffordshire distribution centres on behalf of the customer.

The Stafford and Lichfield sites now pick and despatch stock seven days a week and have hit record volumes this year.

Last year one in five of the adult UK population shopped at Screwfix.

The new roles are in addition to the 400 staffs Wincanton has already recruited across it’s distribution centres. New staff will be based across all shifts patterns and areas.

New starters will have access to free on-site parking and gym facilities, asubsidised canteen and 20 per cent discount at selected Screwfix stores.

Rachel Gilbey, managing director of general merchandise at Wincanton, said: "Many have faced uncertain times over the past few months, but our customer Screwfix has enjoyed a period of continued growth.

"We're pleased to be recruiting so many people from the local area to support their store expansion and I’m looking forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the team."

Rachel added: "We have a variety of shifts and positions available to suit all people – from experienced logistic professionals to those who are new to the storage and distribution sector."

Screwfix, which has stores across the Black Country, Shropshire and Staffordshire, has expanded its with the opening of more than 50 new sites across the UK and the Republic of Ireland in the last year.

Screwfix opened its £50m distribution centre at Fradley in 2017. The 562,000 sq ft warehouse created 700 jobs.

Screwfix, based in Yeovil, Somerset, began as the Woodscrew Supply Company in 1979.

It was bought by parent group Kingfisher 20 years later.

In 2004 in opened a fully automated, 325,000 sq ft distribution centre was opened in Trentham, Stoke on Trent.

A new 540,000 sq ft distribution centre in Creswell, Stafford, near Junction 14 of the M6 opened in 2007.