Apprenticeship agency to host careers event in Birmingham

Millennium Point will host the event

Apprenticeship Works, based in West Bromwich, is one of the partners for the Inspire My Future Day, which will take place from 9.30am to 4pm on October 1 at Millennium Point.

The event has been designed for school leavers with the aim of inspiring them with a choice of apprenticeships, traineeships and re-training opportunities.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend, with visitors ranging from schools, sixth forms and colleges to individual young people, parents, families and employers.

Mike Smith, business development officer at The Apprenticeship Works, said: "“This event will have a host of employers and training providers on hand to talk to people face-to-face about apprenticeship and careers choices across in the Midlands.

“This sort of quality advice, guidance and support are vital to ensure young people, school-leavers and students are inspired by the prospect of an apprenticeship as well as other career options.

“We are an apprenticeship training agency that works closely with local employers across the West Midlands and we have a range of opportunities for 16 to 24-year-olds looking to develop a career.”

“This essentially means that we are well-positioned to offer suitable options for both young people and adults, including training and apprenticeships in construction, early years, health and social care, accounting, learning and development, management and dental nursing.

“Other areas where we offer apprenticeships include business administration, customer service, warehousing, engineering, manufacturing and ICT.”

The Apprenticeship Works stand at the event will host interactive activities for visitors, with a range of competitions and prizes.

There will also be a conference meeting at 1.30pm to explain the range of training opportunities available.