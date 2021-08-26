Council showcase delivered

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 24/03/2020..Pics of Wolverhampton City Centre, showing how quiet it now is. Lady Wulfruna (statue), paid for by Express & Star, looks over a quiet square by Wolverhampton Civic Centre..

The Learn Live offered information to young people about what it is like to work in local Government and tips on how to successfully apply for vacancies on offer across the Black Country

Apprenticeship take-up is at its lowest levels since the 1980’s, only three per cent of 16- and 17-year-olds took an apprenticeship as an option last year, with many staying on at School or going to college This could be because of a lack of information regarding the apprenticeships and the benefits of learning and earning or maybe a lack of confidence in the job market for young people due to the pandemic.

The Black Country Ladder, funded by the Black Country Skills Factory through its CEC Black Country Careers Hub, worked with many schools last year across the region, to ensure appropriate information, advice and guidance, linked to career aspirations, was available, which included the benefits of earning money whilst learning on an apprenticeship. This funding supported the development of delivering careers education in different ways, including on-line and involving employers, Training Providers, Colleges, Universities and of course the Skills Factory.

Rob Colbourne, managing director of of Performance Through People and one of the founder Members of the Ladder Apprenticeship Initiative said “After a very challenging two years, we fully understand the issues with attending Schools to discuss all career options to students, including apprenticeships. However, as we see light at the end of the tunnel, we must ensure all individuals have been given the most appropriate advice regarding their next step, and at a time when many employers are using the apprenticeship brand to fill their employed vacancies and the government are supporting employers financially to employ candidates on an apprenticeship programme, we must not waste this opportunity. Thankfully the Black Country Skills Factory understand this issue and are funding the Ladder to support IAG within the Black Country.

Angela Moore, Head of the Skills Factory said; "It has never been more important to our young people that they are able to access good quality careers advice and guidance. Apprenticeships remain a great opportunity for young people and in the Black Country we have many exciting roles available. We are pleased that our CEC Black Country Careers Hub is able to facilitate and fund events such as the Careers in Local Government, the Black Country Careers Expo and our Learn Live events which showcase the best that the Black Country employers, colleges and training providers have to offer young people for their next steps after school or college."