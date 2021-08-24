Dudley Council: Time to pull down street barriers as Covid infections ease

Dudley Council

They were installed in towns across Dudley borough to widen footpaths and aid social distancing with the help of EU Covid response funding to make it easier for shoppers to get around.

But with infection rates now reducing council bosses have decided to start removing them to free up parking space and support traders.

Dudley Council's cabinet member for public realm Councillor Karen Shakespeare said: "The focus of these measures was to support social distancing in the town centre and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"However, now that rates are reducing locally and nationally, we feel it is time to remove some of the interventions to free up parking space and support passing trade for businesses. I would like to thank traders for playing their part to help protect residents of the borough during what was an unprecedented time.