Angling boom sees chain's sales jump

They were up from £32.1 million a year before to £38.4m.

In the six months to the end of July sales in its shops, which include Halesowen and Willenhall, rose by 14 per cent to £19.9m with online sales ahead 3.2 per cent to £18.4m.

For the UK online sales rose 15.8 per cent to £17.2m

The growth is despite all retail stores being closed from February to April 12 due to Government restrictions during the third Covid-19 lockdown.

Shops continued to provide a call and collect service during lockdown.

The company opened one new store in the half year in Redditch and now operates a total of 39 across the UK.

Chief executive Andy Torrance, said: “We are pleased to have delivered a robust financial performance in the first half of the year, building on the operational and strategic progress made last year. Despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, we have remained focused on driving operational excellence and taking our seamless omni-channel proposition to new and existing angling communities.

"Our market leading offering means we are well positioned to leverage the growing interest in fishing, and we look forward to further updating shareholders at the interim results in October.”