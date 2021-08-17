sandvik

The existing building in Manor Way is to be demolished to make way for the new development for the steel cutting business,

The new facility is due to open in the summer of 2022.

Swedish business Sandvik has been based at the site since 1958.

Developer Stoford is carrying out the work on the 18,015 sq ft building. It has appointed Benniman as building contractor to deliver the new development.

It will become one of 18 Sandvik Coromant centres located across the world.

They give customers the opportunity to get hands-on involvement and training with state-of-the-art machines, measure the return on investment of their projects and gain knowledge from the company’s experts.

There will be a a showroom that will host its own customer events and technology demonstrations.

Businesses from across the UK will be able to visit the centre and receive hands-on access to world-leading knowledge in cutting metal and working with machine tools.

The new Halesowen site will have hot desking space for 100 office workers and will feature solar panels and 26 electric vehicle charging points, with the capacity to offer EV charging for all 130 parking spaces in the near future.

“The facility revamp has been a long time coming,” said David Harbon, UK sales director at Sandvik Coromant. “While we found our current space was no longer suitable for our needs, this new facility will be fully future-proofed.

“Not only will the cutting-edge, eco-friendly site offer an elevated experience for our UK staff, but we’re transforming the site into more than just an office space. Customers, both current and future, will be able to immerse themselves into the Sandvik Coromant experience, and will receive a world-leading level of support. Our ambition is to create a true innovation hub for metal cutting in the UK.”

“By investing in new application centers, the goal is not only to innovate, but to build on the success of existing locations and foster cross-center collaboration,” adds Helen Blomqvist, President of Sandvik Coromant.

“This investment is a natural part of Sandvik Coromant’s focus on growth throughout the complete manufacturing value chain, by expanding our offer as well as reach. This is always done with our customers in mind and our expansion and investments are part of our journey to delivering enhanced machining solutions with an end-to-end impact.”

Angus Huntley, director at Stoford, said: “We are very pleased to be working in partnership with Sandvik Coromant and Frontier Development Capital to deliver this new headquarters building in Halesowen. We are developing a modern, energy efficient facility with strong ESG credentials that will retain many high quality jobs in the West Midlands.”

Nick Oakley, head of property finance at Frontier Development Capital, said: “We are delighted to have arranged the development funding to enable the construction of the new Sandvik Coromant offices in Halesowen. It is great news for the region to retain Sandvik at its historic Halesowen home. I look forward to seeing the famous Sandvik Christmas tree for many years to come.”