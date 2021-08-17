The GKN site off Chester Road in Birmingham. Photo: Google

The ballot for Unite members at the Chester Road factory on taking strike action will close on August 31.

If there is a yes vote, strikes could begin in mid-September.

Industry experts believes that the factory, which produces drivelines for vehicles, is critical to the successful electrification of the UK’s automotive industry. Melrose, however, are intent on closing it, with the work being transferred abroad and 500 jobs lost.

Unite is also calling for answers from the Government about how much money and support GKN Melrose has received at the company’s research and development centre in Abingdon. Unite believes that the company has received millions of pounds in recent years.

With GKN Melrose now offshoring most of its manufacturing capability, while the UK taxpayer will have invested heavily in new technology, the majority of the financial benefit, which could run to billions, will be reaped abroad.

Unite believes that if GKN Melrose is not going to employ UK workers in the areas of manufacturing where it is developing technology, then not only should all UK Government support be frozen, but previous money received in grants should be repaid.

An alternative business plan developed by a broad coalition of GKN workers, the factory’s senior management, Unite officials and local politicians, including Labour MP Jack Dromey, and which would have ensured the factory’s viability, was rejected by GKN Melrose in May.

Unite national officer Des Quinn said: “Members have had no option but to ballot for strike action as GKN Melrose has shown zero interest in seriously examining alternatives to closure.