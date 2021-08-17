Poundland targets back-to-school market

Poundland's latest school uniforms

The Walsall-based retail chain has launched its first back-to-school range since it became a top 20 clothing retailer thanks to the growing popularity of its PEP&CO brand.

It includes a complete school uniform outfit – a polo shirt, jersey skirt and sweatshirt – from £5.50 and all the Poundland schoolwear has a 101-day guarantee.

With value for money and more important than ever following the pandemic, the new range offers essentials such as polo shirts from £1, trousers – featuring reinforced knees – and skirts from £3 and a seven sock pack from £2.

A wide range of stationery items, lunchboxes, bottles and bags area also available for the start of the new school year next month.

Poundland became a UK top 20 clothing retailer this year following the rollout of its PEP&CO clothing brand which now has almost 400 shop-in-shops across the UK – helping to fill the gap left by household names that have retreated from the high street.

Over the past year, Poundland has been increasing the amount of space dedicated to childrenswear, including school uniforms.

School wear will be available in those Poundland stores with a full PEP&CO shop-in-shop.

All of Poundland's woven skirts, trousers and pinafores are now made with polyester recycled from plastic bottles as well as a Teflon finish.

Poundland’s commercial director Tim Bettley said: “We’re devoting more space than ever to back-to-school ranges in clothes and stationery and after the past 18 months we know that value for money has never been more important to our customers.