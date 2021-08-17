Leader makes business visit to firm heading for centenary

Councillor Patrick Harley is shown around by managing director Stuart Milton

Councillor Patrick Harley visited Metallisation as part of his Made in Dudley Borough initiative to help borough firms bounce back bigger, better and bolder after the lockdowns of the past 18 months.

Councillor Harley had a tour with bosses from the company, which is based in Peartree Lane, Brierley Hill, and has been trading since 1922, and got to see the firm’s business in operation.

Metallisation is one of the leading manufacturers in the world of metal spraying systems and its equipment is used widely within the automotive, aerospace, oil, gas and manufacturing industries.

The firm has been in the news recently for a number of projects, including working with Plasmatrack to revolutionise the cleaning of rail track, and with Rolls-Royce on the revolutionary use of robotic snake arms to help with engine maintenance.

Councillor Harley has pledged the council will do even more to get businesses booming again following a tough year.

He said: "People tell us there are no manufacturing firms in the borough any more, but here is proof that there is, and they are thriving.

"Metallisation is not just a national leader in its field, but a global one, and exactly the sort of business we should be championing in our borough.

"They are a pioneering business helping numerous industries change what they do for the better."

Stuart Milton, managing director of Metallisation, added: "The last 18 months has definitely been challenging with Covid and Brexit.

"The uncertainty has been the biggest issue but focusing on the basics, guiding our staff through the uncertainty, customer service and sensible business decisions has helped us through.

"As we continue to grow, the challenges of Brexit and the loss of EU VAT simplification is creating the biggest issues but, as always, we will work through the issues as best we can.