Profits rise for infrastructure group

Motorway barriers are among the products made by the group

The group also includes Halesowen-based galvanising firm Joseph Ash with sites in Telford, Walsall and Bilston and Oldbury-based street lighting firm Signature.

Turnover was up 12 per cent to £354.2 million and pre-tax profit grew seven per cent to £20.8m.

Hill & Smith has reported a strong performance and a good recovery in trading across all group divisions during the period, which saw it acquire Prolectruc Services and offload a securing access cover firm and close a variable message sign business – both of which were loss-making.

Chief executive Paul Simmons said: “We are pleased with the first half trading performance, with revenue and profit ahead of 2020 and 2019 levels. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank all our colleagues for their significant contribution and continued resolve during these challenging times.