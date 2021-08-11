44 redundancies as builder to be wound up

Construction in progress on the new Stourport Medical Centre

Conrad Beighton and David Griffiths of Leonard Curtis Business Rescue and Recovery, Birmingham, have been appointed as joint administrators of Arthur M Griffiths in Thomas Street.

The company, which was founded in 1899, is now in the process of being wound up.

AMG was carrying out the construction work on the new £7 million Stourport Medical Centre in Dunley Road which is to replace the existing Stourport Health Centre and York House Medical Centre in the Worcestershire town.

The project had reached the half-way point in March and had been due to welcome its first patients this autumn.

Failure of AMG has been blamed on a combination of the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.

The administrators, who were appointed on Friday, said: “The company had encountered continuous, ongoing difficulties within the construction industry, as a result of the ongoing pandemic and issues associated with Brexit.

“Current volatility in availability and prices of construction materials made the completion of existing contracts on site and any new contracts in the near future unprofitable and therefore unviable. Ongoing Covid risks have also further complicated matters, and caused delays in completion of projects.

“On appointment, 44 employees were made redundant, and the joint administrators are assisting former staff with claiming their entitlements.

“The joint administrators are now taking steps for an orderly wind-down of the company and to ensure that maximum realisations are achieved for the benefit of creditors.”

Wyre Forest Health Partnership received the news that AMG, who were in charge of our new build at Stourport, had gone into administration on Friday and says its property developer is doing everything it can to find a new building contractor to complete the project.

External works on the building are 99 per cent complete and once the new building contractor is in place it should be able to complete the works within approximately four months.