The GKN site off Chester Road in Birmingham. Photo: Google

The factory on Chester Road is lined up for closure with work moving abroad.

Union Unite says that despite the factory’s critical importance to the electrification of the UK’s automotive industry giving it a positive and profitable future, the company is pressing ahead with plans to close it by 2022.

In May,GKNs rejected an alternative business proposal put forward by a coalition of GKN workers, the factory's senior management, Unite officials and local politicians, including MP Jack Dromey.

GKN has also refused to meet with ministers, despite the Government making clear it will provide significant assistance to ensure the Birmingham plant is a success.

Unite will be balloting its members at the factory, which employs 500 people and produces car drivelines, from Monday (AUG 16) to the end of August.

Unite national officer Des Quinn said: “When Melrose bought GKN in 2018, there were howls of protest when fears were raised that the new owners could asset strip the company.

“Melrose's current actions will make many people believe their assurances to GKN's shareholders that the opposite was true were empty words.

“Melrose has every opportunity to keep this factory open, including a viable alternative business model, promises of support from government and a crucial role to play in the electrification of the auto industry.

“It is certainly not the actions of a company that vowed, when taking over GKN, to establish a ‘UK manufacturing powerhouse’.