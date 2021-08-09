Lok'nStore makes progress on new stores

Lok'nStore's site at Churchbridge, Oldbury

The company, which currently has 37 sites in operation including Churchbridge, Oldbury, will release its preliminary results on November 1.

It said it had seen strong trading with significant occupancy growth in the 12 months to the end of July.

The AIM Listed business has 13 new stores in the pipeline including the 52,600 sq ft one on Pantheon Park.

It and new sites in Warrington and Stevenage will open later this year or early in 2022.

Occupancy as a percentage of lettable area was up from 69.6 per cent last year to 85.8 per cent on July 31,

During the year Lok'nStore opened two new landmark stores in Leicester and Salford and early trading at both stores has been stronger than expected.