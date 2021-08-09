Half year profits down for pawnbroking group

FEATURES ALAN EVANS COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR 04/06/14 WEEKEND FEATURES. H&T Pawnbrokers on Queen Street. .

The group, which has 253 shops including several in the Black Country and one in Kidderminster, reported pre-tax profit of £4.7 million compared to £5m a year before.

It said it was a robust performance against a background of Covid-19 related trading restrictions from January to April and reduced high street custom throughout the period

Retail sales were up 26.5 per cent to £12.4m and pawnbroking revenue rose 10.1 per cent to £18.5. The group's personal loan book was down 66 per cent to £3.4m.

Chief executive Chris Gillespie said: "H&T has traded strongly since April's progressive relaxation of the pandemic restrictions. Pledge lending is steadily returning to normal levels and demand for our value for money, high quality jewellery and watches has been particularly strong.