Record quarter for National Milk Records

Turnover for National Milk Records, which has one of its laboratory sites at Four Ashes, near Wolverhampton, rose seven per cent to a record £5.71 million in its latest quarter.

In the three months to the end of June income was £373,0000 higher than last year during the first coronavirus lockdown with testing services revenue growing 7.7 per cent – £75,000 – to £1.12m.

Managing director Andy Warne said: "I am really pleased to be exiting the final quarter of our financial year on this strong footing. It's evident that the dairy sector is an integral part of this country's food chain, and the sector has been extremely resilient, in a year that has presented challenges like no other.

"This resilience is a testament to the people working in that supply chain, and I want to take this opportunity to commend the staff at NMR and our team of self-employed milk recorders, who have maintained our service levels, and shown the flexibility to support our customers throughout the three lockdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic.

NMR has continued to invest in new laboratory technology in line with its strategic plan. Equipment for the testing of genomic identifiers has now been commissioned in the Four Ashes laboratory.

Once supporting laboratory systems and associated integrations are complete, it is expected that this service will be commercially available by the end of 2021.

