Thomas at Juniper

It will also be thanking local employers who have offered young people an opportunity to work and increase their confidence and skills through traineeships and apprenticeships.

The first to be highlighted is Thomas Smith who enrolled on a study programme at Juniper Training’s Wolverhampton Training Centre based in Cleveland Street in December. H

is main objective was to re-sit his GCSE maths and English qualifications for which he is currently awaiting the results, and to build his confidence and interpersonal skills.

The study programme included employability training, maths and English tuition, a work experience placement and Thomas has also achieved a Level 2 BTEC Award in Workskills.

Thomas started work experience as a warehouse operative assistant at Metal Spraying UK at the beginning of June armed with the skills he had received whilst undertaking his studies ands received excellent feedback from the employer which has now led to him progressing on to an apprenticeship with the company.

Katie Bernard, Juniper’s progression co-ordinator said: “Thomas's confidence has grown so much since starting at Juniper. He has an excellent rapport with all the staff, students, his new employers and work colleagues. His communication skills have improved immensely and this has been verified by both Juniper staff and the employer."

Metal Spraying UK said the communication between Juniper, the student and the company had been fantastic. Thomas had been a model student and the company was looking forward to him joining its team.