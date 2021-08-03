M3’s international portfolio grows with trio of global ‘wins’

Lennon Kelly, Nick Lovett and Andrew Cove of M3

M3, which operates from offices in Albrighton, Birmingham and London, beat off competition to secure a major campaign for a Swiss-based pharma specialist, brand implementation for additive innovator Polygiene Group and digital marketing for PESI Inc.

The latter provides cutting-edge education services for mental health, rehabilitation and healthcare professionals and turned to the growing agency to help it support the international roll-out of its new brands and suite of products, including books, courses and digital seminars.

An ambitious SEO and PPC strategy will form most of the initial activity, whilst the US-based firm will also tap into direct marketing, social media activity and content generation support.

The trio of contracts follow two prestigious domestic successes with MG Motors UK and West Midlands Metro and will help create eight new jobs over the next few months.

Nick Lovett, managing director, said: “Previously, we’ve been seen as a UK-centric business, but we are now seeing that our results-based approach is being recognised on the global stage.

“Two of the recent contracts have been secured completing virtual pitches and is testament to the ability of our team to understand the brief and deliver creative, thought-provoking solutions that excite the clients.

“PESI Inc is a twelve-month rolling contract and up to ten specialists from across our three offices will be involved in supporting its ambitious international expansion and the introduction of new brands to the education market.

“Our track record in understanding the different digital nuances of global territories was key to us winning the contract and we look forward to implementing the campaign utilising the use of the Google Analytics 360 platform.”

M3 offers brand development, creative, digital marketing, media planning and web development services to a host of clients across the automotive, leisure, healthcare and travel sectors.

Two years ago, it invested heavily in setting up its Birmingham operation and this approach has reaped dividends with the office quickly evolving from a two-person start-up to one of the city’s fastest-growing digital agencies based on Colmore Row.

It also has plans to bring back the hugely popular Smart Talk series of Live events, which are designed to bring the creative community together to listen to sector experts.

The next speakers, when it is safe to be held, will be the brand marketing director for Nivea Men and experts from TV production house Gate Films.

Nick added: “Birmingham was flying before Covid-19 and we want to make sure the City and its huge wealth of marketing talent gets access to the latest trends and techniques so that it continues to compete with rivals in Leeds, Manchester and London.”

Outside of the day job, a four-strong team at M3 has signed up for the Race the Sun: Lake District Dawn to Dusk Triple Challenge that will involve cycling, hiking and canoeing.