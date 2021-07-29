Top car salesman heading back to hometown in Black Country

Carl Jackson

Carl Jackson, who has been appointed Regional Operations Director at CarShop, is overseeing the launch of its Wolverhampton site at Kenway Retail Park in Willenhall in September.

For Carl there is a sense of deja vu as the site is located near Bilston where he was born.

Carl said: “I’m over the moon to be taking on this role at such an exciting time in CarShop’s journey and am eager to support the expansion of the business across the UK by delivering on our strategy of providing a true omnichannel buying experience.

“It also feels like a real sense of coming home – I know the area well, have lots of relatives still living here and feel proud to be returning in this way.”

Carl moved from Wolverhampton to Cardiff aged 25, spending nearly 10 years at a local Suzuki dealership before taking on the Business Manager role at CarShop’s Cardiff store.

Following this, he was promoted to Retail Operations Manager and Head of Business before, just two years ago, taking on the position of Head of Business at the brand’s latest store at the time in Bristol.

With the success of the Bristol operation CarShop is hoping Carl’s influence will do the same for its Wolverhampton store which will take up a site previously occupied by Autoworld.

No jobs are being lost as CarShop is bringing all 19 former Autoworld staff members, previously located at the site, on board as CarShop employees during the transition – as well as creating 22 new positions for local people.

“CarShop is a people-centered business,” added CarShop CEO Nigel Hurley.

“We’re all about good cars, good service and good people – that’s why we’re called the home of good carma.

“And a large part of that is recognising and rewarding talent when it’s there.

“Carl is a hard-working, committed and valued member of the team who has achieved so many things throughout his career with us, including the successful opening and running of the CarShop Bristol.