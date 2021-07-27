Bakery Cinnabon is now a feature at Asda in Walsall

Work completed last week with the shop gaining a new look and feel as well as a number of partner brands, concessions and an extended range of world foods.

Changes have also been made to the car park which mean shoppers now receive two hours free parking when they visit the town centre superstore.

The George Street site has also been selected to receive Cinnabon and S’barro counters, as Asda becomes the first supermarket to offer both American brands.

Located at the front of the store, New York pizza brand S’barro offers Stromboli pizza and other items that are freshly prepared each day, while US bakery brand Cinnabon is selling a range of its famous cinnamon rolls, baked goods, and signature drinks.

Other brands to have launched include a range of Claire’s accessory and hair products within the refreshed George clothing department, and a Cakebox concession, serving eggfree cakes and desserts, as well as gluten-free and nut-free options.

Customers also now have the option to order a custom-made pizza from the ‘create your own’ counter and have it served hot and ready to take away.

Other changes to the layout include a ‘service hub’ with parcel collections, a customer service desk, pharmacy and optical departments situated together, as well as upgraded toilets.

Thomas Marston, store manager at Asda Walsall, said: “We’re proud of the work that has been taking place behind the scenes to improve Asda Walsall and create a better experience in store for our customers.

“The addition of a hot pizza counter, new brands and concessions, expansion of popular ranges and two hours free parking will make shopping easier and more convenient for our customers.