Majority maskless but some pub customers still staying away - landlords

Rume Manoharan, with customer Karl Scott at The Greyhound in Penn

Landlords in the region say some customers have stopped wearing face masks but others are still apprehensive about coronavirus.

Coronavirus restrictions were lifted on July 19, meaning people no longer have to wear face coverings or socially distance as they have done over the past year.

One pub landlord said around "90 per cent" of his customers have stopped wearing face masks, although some customers are still confused over the rules.

Another said customers are wanting table service to stay, an operational procedure which was brought in amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rume Manoharan, who runs The Greyhound Pub in Lower Penn, Wolverhampton, said: "I think it is a mixed bag at the moment because we encourage people to do whatever makes them feel comfortable.

"We had people with masks on and those without.

"There are far more wearing masks and also social-distancing as well. People do prefer to have one metre away from the next table and don't like having people in their space.

"We are also continuing table service outside and at the bar. It has been quite welcome by many people and not crowding around the bar, ordering drinks and tables."

Dominic Mullin, landlord at The Spring Hill, in Wolverhampton, said: "There is probably about one in six or seven wearing masks.

"That is because they are not sure what to do.

"Some come in here saying do I need to wear one, 99 per cent take it off when they find out they don't have to.

"Actually, I would say with regards to face masks, 90 per cent of people are not wearing them.

"There is still a bit of confusion with table service. We have had no problems with social-distancing, everybody is already used to that."

John Smith, landlord of The Chindit Inn, in Wolverhampton, said: "Customers still walk in with masks.

"We are seeing a bit of that but not everybody is coming back in the pubs at the moment.

"A lot of my customers who I haven't seen for 16 months are still not coming in, due to the apprehension of it all.