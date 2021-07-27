eBay to create 110 jobs in region

eBay fulfilment will give sellers access to dedicated fulfilment centres in Leicester and Birmingham, where goods can be stored, packed and delivered.

The company is collaborating with global logistics firm Orange Connex to launch the service, which will enable sellers on eBay to offer next-day delivery, same-day handling, a fully tracked service and late cut-off times to buyers.

For international orders, sellers participating in the Global Shipping Programme will be able to fully integrate with the fulfilment centres using eBay fulfilment by Orange Connex, with plans to roll this out more widely in the near future.

This service follows the launch of end-to-end fulfilment services in Germany and China.

Murray Lambell, general manager of eBay UK, said: "We know that managing space and storage for inventory can be one of the biggest pain points for our sellers, while an increasingly competitive retail environment means that consumers expect faster and more transparent delivery times.

"eBay fulfilment by Orange Connex sets out to address these, offering more capacity to grow and a simpler, more cost-efficient process so that sellers can offer more flexible delivery options.

"At eBay, we’ve been making big investments in the UK to help our sellers grow, recently offering a financing scheme to give businesses much-needed access to finance.

"Launching eBay fulfilment by Orange Connex is how we’re going even further to help sellers adapt in a changing retail landscape, reducing burdensome costs and giving them more opportunity to focus on their business and what they do best."

Gerry Power, country head at Orange Connex Global UK, added: "As online demand has surged this year, we’re excited to be helping these businesses keep up with higher volumes of orders.