Businesses tell of their future hopes amid rising footfall

But businesses in the region have given mixed responses to how they are feeling for the future, despite new data showing shopper numbers have picked up.

They were asked for their thoughts by the Express & Star following figures that show footfall increasing to restaurants, cafes and shopping centres since indoor hospitality was allowed to reopen on May 17.

Among those with a positive outlook is Pete Towler, who runs Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory in Tipton.

He said: "We have seen a steady increase in customers to our restaurant [since May].

"We have found people like to have table service, so we have kept that.

"I think things have changed in the pandemic. People weren't used to table service like you might get in the continent or in America, and people thought it was just quite good.

"People tend to spend more when they don't have to get up and down.

"As long as there are no more restrictions, we hope footfall will get better and better."

Jade Field, business partner at The Bistro 81, a restaurant located in Wolverhampton city centre, said custom had been on the up since May.

But the business, based in Lichfield Street, suffered a setback as a result of a break-in which happened towards the end of June, forcing the firm to close.

However, the business hopes to reopen around September and is looking forward to more custom.

It relies on trade from nearby theatres, such as The Grand and Light House. With those having been closed due to the pandemic earlier this year, however, Jade said trade did not start out too busy.

She added: "We reopened for a little bit and are still looking to reopen.

"Hopefully now things will pick up, and as we are returning to normal, trade will start to pick up."

Sam Bedford, who runs KB Blinds at West Bromwich Indoor Market, was allowed to reopen her stall on May 17.

But she said trade has not picked up as hoped and believes the reason is people are "too scared to come out".

"They are scared to come out into West Bromwich town centre because of the amount of problems here along with the fear of Covid," she said.

Sam said the market's management has forced stalls to use card payments but she said this was not popular with elderly customers who prefer cash.

"The rules that were in place right up until last week were ridiculous," she said.

Asked if she believes trade will pick up now lockdown restrictions have ended, she said: "I cannot see it happening for the next 12 months. People have been so scared [of coronavirus]."

Location data provided by Google shows that footfall has increased to businesses in the Black Country and Staffordshire, with South Staffordshire seeing the biggest increase and Dudley the lowest.

Visitor numbers were tracked over different weekends in May - before and after indoor hospitality was allowed to reopen on May 17 - and also in July, using location data from Google.

It was compared with data to the same period before the Covid-19 pandemic happened.

During the weekends on May 8 to 9 and May 15 to 16, footfall to restaurants, cafes and shopping centres was 35 per cent below normal levels.

However, during the Bank Holiday Weekend between May 29 and 31, footfall increased to two per cent above pre-pandemic levels in South Staffordshire; meaning the increase before and after indoor hospitality reopened was 37 per cent.

But over the weekends of July 3 to 4 and July 10 to 11, this fell back down to nine per cent below pandemic levels within the area.

Staffordshire on a whole saw larger increases in visitors to these shops than the Black Country.

Footfall to Cannock Chase businesses was six per cent below pre-pandemic levels in May 8 to 9 and May 15 to 16, increasing to eight per cent above pre-pandemic levels between May 29 and 31.

It remained above pre-pandemic levels between July 3 and 4 and July 10 and 11, at six per cent.

In the Black Country, the largest increase in footfall before and after indoor hospitality reopened was in Wolverhampton, rising by 19 per cent. However, during the weekends of May 29 to 31, and July 3 to 4 and July 10 to 11, visitor numbers were still 17 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

Dudley saw the smallest rise in footfall in May, rising by 14 per cent, while Sandwell saw a 15 per cent rise and Walsall 16 per cent.